Mounds View sophomore Soren Swenson stepped onto the court wearing his white “MV Tennis” T-shirt and green shorts. But he added something else: a bright blue “NERF” branded headband. It’s the same one his older brother, Bjorn Swenson, wore when he won a pair of singles state titles in 2019 and 2021.
“Well first of all, it’s my headband,” Soren Swenson said. “I got it at a fourth-grade birthday party, and it’s just, it’s powerful. It makes me win.”
Swenson’s ability to dictate play with his lefty forehand might have something to do with it, too. He won the Class 2A boys tennis singles championship with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Aaron Beduhn, a Wayzata senior who also finished as the runner-up last year, on Friday afternoon at Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
The match was closer than the set scores indicated, with seven deuce games. Swenson, with a one-point-at-a-time mentality, fed off deficits within games, too. He fought off nine of 11 break points, and he erased 0-30 leads six times to get right back in the game.
Swenson has done well with momentum shifts, said Mounds View coach Scott Sundstrom.
“Then when the momentum’s away from him, stealing it back and getting it on his side, and not letting the scoreboard influence him,” Sundstrom said.
Swenson earned his first hold of the match when he came back from 15-40, using a couple of winners at the net to take the game. He followed that with his first break of the match, clawing back from love-40. He could have easily been down a break at 3-0 to start, but instead he used his powerful groundstrokes mixed in with a volley to grab a 2-1 lead.
Beduhn finally capitalized on a couple of break chances to make it 4-4 in the second set, but Swenson broke right back. He closed out the match with four consecutive points, including one in which he clobbered three consecutive overheads until he finally got the winner. Swenson added an ace that hit 111 mph on the radar board to get to match point and close it out.