Derrick Thompson found guilty of murder in car crash that killed 5 young Somali women

Two years after five young women were killed instantly in a vicious car crash, a Hennepin County jury found Derrick John Thompson guilty Friday of five counts of third-degree murder and 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide for their deaths.
The families of Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gesaade, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam packed the courtroom, as they had for the entire trial, as Judge Carolina Lamas read the verdict. After an initial sigh of relief spread through the room, quiet, only muffled tears were heard as Lamas read a litany of guilty verdicts on all 15 counts.
Thompson was brought into the courtroom by three Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies. He stood stoically throughout and walked out quietly with his hands in his pockets.
The verdict capped an emotional trial that showcased intense video footage from the crash and its aftermath and difficult testimony from family members of the five women who died.
It provided vindication for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, which had aggressively pursued accountability from Thompson, 29, since the crash sent shockwaves through Minnesota and devastated the state’s Somali community in June of 2023.
As family members left the courtroom many paused to hug Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Paige Starkey, who delivered closing statements on Thursday.
After the verdict was read, the jury was sent back to deliberate whether Thompson’s behavior should make him subject to an upward durational departure from Minnesota sentencing guidelines.
The five women were all between the ages of 17-20 and had been getting henna tattoos and hanging out in anticipation of a friend’s wedding the next day. After leaving the Karmel Mall, their Honda Civic drove through a green light at the intersection of E. Lake Street and 2nd Ave. S. in Minneapolis.