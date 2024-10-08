As Derrick Thompson stands trial on gun, drug charges, jury watches video of crash that killed 5

But U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Bryan, in remarks echoed by the prosecution and defense, reminded those in the room that they were not there to consider any crimes related to that devastation. A separate state court proceeding will take up murder and homicide charges against Derrick John Thompson, arrested after fleeing the scene of the crash. But this week’s trial is focused on what was left behind in the mangled Escalade that plowed into a car carrying the women.