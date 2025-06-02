At Day 3 of Derrick John Thompson trial, the intertwined fates of a vicious car crash

The Cadillac Escalade was heavily surveilled as it sped down Interstate 35W and took an exit toward Lake Street at more than 110 mph.
There were Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras, Metro Transit cameras and a dashboard camera from the State Patrol officer pursuing the SUV. There were also the ones connected to the Umatul Islamic Center and Sabri rental properties at the corner of 2nd Avenue S. and Lake Street.
Several of their videos were shown in court Monday during the trial of Derrick John Thompson for the deaths of five young Somali women.
They showed how viciously precise the intertwined fates were of the driver of that Escalade and Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gesaade, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam — the five women in a Honda Civic who were killed on impact when the SUV ran a red light.
Thompson, the son of former DFL state Rep. John Thompson, is on trial for 15 felony counts, including third-degree murder and multiple counts of criminal vehicular manslaughter. His defense is arguing he was not driving the Escalade.
The videos taken in the leadup to the crash show people going about their lives a little after 10 p.m. on June 16, 2023.
The video taken by Metro Transit has a time counter in the corner. The counter ticked 10:10.01; 10:10.02; 10:10.03.
Traffic lights cycled on Lake Street. Green. Yellow. Red. The road was open heading west but clogged heading east. Cars idled near the intersection. Others found clearings and accelerated forward. Pedestrians used the crosswalk. Turn signals blinked. Cars drove in and out of the McDonald’s drive-thru.