After intense closing arguments, Derrick John Thompson trial in crash death of 5 women goes to jury

Attorneys for the state said this was a clear case of third-degree murder. Thompson’s attorney said the state failed to meet its burden and police investigators lied on the witness stand.

By Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 5, 2025 at 5:09PM
Derrick Thompson walks into court Tuesday during his criminal trial at the Hennepin County Courthouse. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The fate of Derrick John Thompson and potential accountability for the death of five young women in a vicious car crash is now in the hands of a Hennepin County jury.

After an emotional but stoic trial that included no defense witnesses being called, closing arguments brought an increased intensity to the courtroom from Thompson’s attorney, Tyler Bliss.

He claimed Minneapolis police sergeant David Ligneel lied on the witness stand and the state failed to properly investigate whether Derrick’s brother, Damarco Thompson, was in the car at the time of the crash.

In a last-minute twist to the case, Damarco testified Wednesday that Derrick was driving the Escalade that crashed and killed Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gesaade, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam.

The five killed were: Sabiriin Ali, 17, at left; Sahra Gesaade, 20, and Salma Abdikadir, 20, upper right; and Sagal Hersi, 19, and Siham Adam, 19. (Courtesy Dar Al-Farooq)

Bliss said Damarco was “one of the persons with the most self-serving testimony I’ve ever encountered in a case.”

Damarco had been seen on surveillance video leaving the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport behind his brother. His hat, car keys and cell phone were found in the Escalade after the crash.

Bliss said Damarco’s testimony lacked credibility.

“Who on Earth would want to be associated with this situation?” Bliss asked.

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Paige Starkey gave closing arguments for the state.

Composed and methodical, she rehashed the timeline of surveillance video evidence and expert testimony that put Thompson in the Escalade at the airport before it drove down the interstate and exited toward Lake Street. It then ran a red light and crashed into the Honda Civic carrying the five young women.

The state has the burden of proving all 15 criminal charges — five counts of third-degree murder and 10 different counts of criminal vehicular manslaughter.

“Derrick Thompson’s behavior, his series of choices that night, were criminal because they were imminently dangerous to everyone and anyone who happened to be on the road that night,” Starkey said.

She noted that the state didn’t have to prove he intended to kill those five women — and the state didn’t believe he was trying to do that.

“But make no mistake it wasn’t whether he was going to take somebody’s life, it was who and when,” she said. “It could have been any of those cars stopped at the light or in the other lane just as he pulls up the Lake Street exit. It could have been a pedestrian. Somebody walking to get food or going to the bus stop. It could have been that minivan that drove into the intersection one second later. Instead it was these five spots of light.”

Just as importantly, Starkey said, Thompson’s behavior before and in the wake of the crash pointed to his indifference to the loss of human life.

She said Thompson sped down the highway for two minutes before taking an off-ramp at more than 100 mph and barely slowed before essentially “cutting the Civic in half.”

After the crash, Starkey said, Thompson never went to check on the victims. He instead ran and when police approached him, he complained about being detained and his Friday night plans being delayed. The second he realized he was not going to be released, he asked for medical attention.

“Derrick Thompson only cared about Derrick Thompson,” she said.

Bliss painted a different picture. He said that the Thompson brothers had been gifted a Cadillac Escalade by Hertz when all they paid for was a sedan.

“Hamburger prices and you’re getting a steak,” Bliss said.

He acknowledged that the driving behavior was undeniably reckless but it fell fall short of indifference to loss of life or committing an imminently dangerous act. He noted that people speed all the time and that a powerful SUV like an Escalade adds to that dynamic.

“It’s Friday night,” Bliss said, asking the jury to imagine the moment of Derrick and Damarco driving down the interstate. “It’s after 9:30. You’re young and sober and headed downtown. You got the hottest ride in town.”

“This is young, excited, reckless men,” Bliss added.

He pointed to surveillance images which showed Thompson hit the brakes when he hit the off-ramp and once he saw the red light at the intersection.

“That is a regard for human life,” Bliss said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back to the Star Tribune for updates.

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

