After intense closing arguments, Derrick John Thompson trial in crash death of 5 women goes to jury

The fate of Derrick John Thompson and potential accountability for the death of five young women in a vicious car crash is now in the hands of a Hennepin County jury.
After an emotional but stoic trial that included no defense witnesses being called, closing arguments brought an increased intensity to the courtroom from Thompson’s attorney, Tyler Bliss.
He claimed Minneapolis police sergeant David Ligneel lied on the witness stand and the state failed to properly investigate whether Derrick’s brother, Damarco Thompson, was in the car at the time of the crash.
In a last-minute twist to the case, Damarco testified Wednesday that Derrick was driving the Escalade that crashed and killed Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gesaade, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam.
Bliss said Damarco was “one of the persons with the most self-serving testimony I’ve ever encountered in a case.”
Damarco had been seen on surveillance video leaving the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport behind his brother. His hat, car keys and cell phone were found in the Escalade after the crash.
Bliss said Damarco’s testimony lacked credibility.
“Who on Earth would want to be associated with this situation?” Bliss asked.