Brother of Derrick Thompson to testify after defense argued he was driving Escalade that killed 5

In a last-minute surprise in the murder trial of Derrick Thompson, his brother has been compelled to testify Wednesday about his role in the crash that killed five young Somali women.
Judge Carolina Lamas signed an order compelling Damarco Thompson to testify after his attorney, Frederick Goetz, indicated Damarco would invoke his Fifth Amendment rights to not testify because he did not want to potentially implicate himself in crimes related to drugs and a gun found inside the car.
Derrick Thompson was convicted in federal court by a jury last year for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm “during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime” in connection with the crash.
Tyler Bliss, Derrick Thompson’s attorney, has positioned his case on the idea that Damarco was driving the Cadillac Escalade that crashed into a Honda Civic on the night of June 16, 2023 and killed Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gesaade, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam.
Assistant Hennepin County Attorney James Hanneman informed Lamas that the state would grant Damarco immunity from state and federal prosecution related to any drug or weapon charges in order to compel him to testify. All they are asking him to testify about is whether or not he was driving the Escalade.
“It would be consistent with the public interest to testify in this trial,” Lamas said, before signing the order.
Whether or not Damarco will testify remains to be seen, but because Lamas signed the order he could face legal consequences if he were to refuse.
The fifth day of the trial started Wednesday morning with intense cross-examination by Bliss of David Ligneel, a sergeant with the Minneapolis Police Department who led the investigation into the crash.