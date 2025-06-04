News & Politics

Brother of Derrick Thompson to testify after defense argued he was driving Escalade that killed 5

There was no indication Damarco Thompson would appear at trial until the state produced him on Wednesday morning. Judge Carolina Lamas signed an order compelling him to testify.

By Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 4, 2025 at 4:53PM
Defendant Derrick Thompson listens Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. David Ligneel testfies of security footage of the crash during his criminal trial at the Hennepin County Courthouse for a 2023 crash that killed five young Somali women in Minneapolis, Minn., on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER • renee.jones@startribune.com (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In a last-minute surprise in the murder trial of Derrick Thompson, his brother has been compelled to testify Wednesday about his role in the crash that killed five young Somali women.

Judge Carolina Lamas signed an order compelling Damarco Thompson to testify after his attorney, Frederick Goetz, indicated Damarco would invoke his Fifth Amendment rights to not testify because he did not want to potentially implicate himself in crimes related to drugs and a gun found inside the car.

Derrick Thompson was convicted in federal court by a jury last year for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm “during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime” in connection with the crash.

Tyler Bliss, Derrick Thompson’s attorney, has positioned his case on the idea that Damarco was driving the Cadillac Escalade that crashed into a Honda Civic on the night of June 16, 2023 and killed Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gesaade, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam.

The five killed were: Sabiriin Ali, 17, at left; Sahra Gesaade, 20, and Salma Abdikadir, 20, upper right; and Sagal Hersi, 19, and Siham Adam, 19. (Courtesy Dar Al-Farooq)

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney James Hanneman informed Lamas that the state would grant Damarco immunity from state and federal prosecution related to any drug or weapon charges in order to compel him to testify. All they are asking him to testify about is whether or not he was driving the Escalade.

“It would be consistent with the public interest to testify in this trial,” Lamas said, before signing the order.

Whether or not Damarco will testify remains to be seen, but because Lamas signed the order he could face legal consequences if he were to refuse.

The fifth day of the trial started Wednesday morning with intense cross-examination by Bliss of David Ligneel, a sergeant with the Minneapolis Police Department who led the investigation into the crash.

Bliss’s hammered Ligneel on the lack of investigation into Damarco. He showed surveillance footage from the Hertz rental car stand at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport which showed both Damarco and Derrick leaving the facility.

Damarco was in a blue hat and gray sweatshirt, driving the family’s Dodge Challenger.

Derrick was driving the Escalade.

After the Escalade crashed, the blue hat and the keys to the Challenger were found inside it. Bodycam footage of state trooper Andres Guerra arriving on the scene showed a witness just feet from the Escalade saying a man in a gray sweatshirt had fled the car.

No DNA testing was done on that evidence, or on the passenger side of the car.

“Yes, Mr. Damarco Thompson’s hat is in there, yes the keys to the Challenger are in there but that does not show that Mr. Damarco Thompson was driving that vehicle,” Ligneel testified. “If anything it shows he was in the passenger vehicle.”

On Tuesday, Marlijn Hoogendoorn, a lead DNA scientist with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s crime lab, testified that the inside driver door of the Escalade had two DNA profiles: Derrick and Damarco. The profile of Derrick was at least 100 billion times more likely to be in the DNA mixture than a random individual while Damarco was 6,000 times more likely.

Still, Bliss highlighted that the lab could not exclude Damarco’s DNA from being on the driver’s side door. “Correct,” Hoogendoorn said.

He also noted that the state did not do attempt any DNA analysis of the passenger side of the car — where airbags were also deployed and a blue hat was found.

“We can’t test items that aren’t brought to us,” Hoogendoorn said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back to the Star Tribune for updates.

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

