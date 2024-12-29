A trip to a holiday hockey tournament typically is a chance for teams to bond against unfamiliar opponents and for players and coaches to get away.
Thief steals Mankato West High’s hockey sticks, scuttling weekend holiday tournament in Duluth
The Scarlets’ showdown against Anoka will be made up later this season.
But the boys’ hockey team from Mankato West High School is likely regretting this weekend’s trip to the Heritage Holiday Classic in Duluth: Someone stole the team’s hockey sticks from its bus overnight Friday, forcing the Scarlets to cancel their scheduled Saturday game against Anoka High School.
Lt. Michael Tinsley of the Duluth Police Department confirmed in an email that police responded to the theft, in a hotel district in the 200 block of W. 1st Street, shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The investigation was active and “officers are working to follow-up any leads,” he said in the email.
According to a post on the team’s page on X, formerly known as Twitter, their tournament experience ended on a sour note. Mankato West’s varsity team lost two games earlier in the tournament — to Superior, Wis., in overtime Thursday, and to Apple Valley/Burnsville on Friday — but never had the chance to play Saturday.
“Today’s game with Anoka has been postponed and will be made up later this season,” the post said. “Our Varsity stick bag was stolen off the bus overnight and we didn’t have sticks to play our game. Can’t make it up. Stunning, really.” There was one ray of hope: “JV gutted out a 3-2 victory with 8 players!”
Head Coach Nate Olsen did not immediately return a phone call seeking information Saturday.
Park High School of Cottage Grove Head Coach Jeff Corkish, whose son was playing in the tournament, expressed his disappointment at the news.
“It’s just awful,” Corkish said. “If you have 2 to 3 sticks each for a varsity team, I would say it could be $15,000 to $20,000 to replace them.”
Mike DeStasio of Cottage Grove, whose son also was playing in Duluth for Park High, said: “It sucks for the players because the holiday tournaments are a highlight of their season, and this just ruins their experience.”
He added: ”I hope someone steps up and helps them out because the hockey community in this state is pretty tight knit.”
Tom Pearson, athletic director for Denfeld High School, the tournament’s host, said the apparent theft put a damper on the event. Families traveled to Duluth from a long way away to see the game between Mankato West and Anoka, he said.
”It impacts a lot of different people, in a lot of different ways,” Pearson said.
A post on the Mankato West girls’ hockey page on X summed up the overall feeling of disappointment — and perhaps a bit of optimism.
“This is so disheartening to hear about what happened to our brother program,” the post read. “It is however great to see the hockey world come together at moments like this and to others stepping up to help out. Best game in the world! Hope the guilty are found, justice is served.”
