NORMAN, OKLA. - Scoring seven times in the first inning, the Gophers defeated Prairie View A&M 13-1 in five innings on Saturday afternoon in an elimination game in the Norman Regional of the NCAA softball tournament.

Minnesota took a 7-0 lead on nine hits in the bottom of the first before the Lady Panthers (20-30) got an out. The Gophers played Texas A&M last night in a second elimination game.

The Aggies beat Minnesota 5-1 on Friday, but lost to Oklahoma 3-2 in their second region game.

Chloe Evans and Emily Hansen both hit two-run homers for the Gophers (27-25-1) in their big first inning outburst. The first run scored on Natalie DenHartog's double. The final two runs came home on Kayla Chavez's single and an error.

Megan Dray's two-run homer in the second made it 9-0.

The Gophers scored four more runs in the fourth to take a 13-0 lead on a bases-loaded walk, an error which got two runners home and MacKenzie Denson's RBI single.

Prairie View A&M, which only had two hits, scored its run in the fifth on a ground out after two walks.