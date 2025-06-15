Falcon Heights eyes future development possibilities on U of M golf course land

For golfers, runners and cross-country skiers who use University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course, the news that the school will sell off the 18-hole course, situated northwest of the St. Paul campus for a century, marks the end of an era.
For tiny Falcon Heights, where the course is located along the city’s long Larpenteur Avenue thoroughfare, it’s the start of a new era — likely with housing and other development.
The city has already been planning for reuse of the land, but Falcon Heights Mayor Randy Gustafson said, “It’s still very early.”
The city’s big development opportunity comes amid challenges for others. The U cited budget constraints as its main reason for the course’s closure. Plus, fewer people are taking up golf, spurring a larger trend of courses around the metro being shut down and turned into housing or other developments in more urban areas where large swaths of land are rare.
In Falcon Heights, the golf course covers 141 acres, about 10% of the city’s land. But that’s not the only reason a potential golf course redevelopment is a big deal: With the university campus and its agricultural fields, golf course, Bell Museum and soccer stadium — as well as Ramsey County’s Gibbs Farm — much of Falcon Heights’ land does not generate property tax dollars for the city budget. (The State Fair is not technically in Falcon Heights and doesn’t pay city property taxes.)
If redeveloped, the land occupied by the golf course could be added to the tax rolls.
“The full impact we don’t know it yet, but essentially it could be very beneficial for existing residents in the area,” Falcon Heights City Administrator Jack Linehan said.
Golf course redevelopment
At least 30 golf courses in the Twin Cities were fully or partially redeveloped between 2000 and 2020, according to estimates from the Metropolitan Council.