Falcon Heights eyes future development possibilities on U of M golf course land

In Falcon Heights, the golf course covers 141 acres, about 10% of the city’s land. But that’s not the only reason a potential golf course redevelopment is a big deal: With the university campus and its agricultural fields, golf course, Bell Museum and soccer stadium — as well as Ramsey County’s Gibbs Farm — much of Falcon Heights’ land does not generate property tax dollars for the city budget. (The State Fair is not technically in Falcon Heights and doesn’t pay city property taxes.)