In Maplewood, opportunity to develop former Battle Creek golf course met with many opinions

Residents brought their opinions. Many are still angry the course — which they called uniquely beautiful for its namesake wetlands — was shuttered. Some balked at the density developers pitched, at 239 homes. Others worried that home prices, approaching $500,000 for single-family houses and $400,000 for townhouses, are too expensive for Maplewood, where median household incomes are about $87,000 per year. Members of a local environmental group voiced concerns about the effect of development on wetlands and on wildlife they’ve spotted there, including the endangered rusty patched bumble rubee. There were also concerns about noise from the nearby St. Paul Police gun range.