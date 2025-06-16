Prep Athletes of the Week: Dawson-Boyd’s Lindsey Lund leaves high school as a state champion again

Lindsey Lund
Dawson-Boyd • golf
The senior closed out her high school career with her second consecutive Class 1A individual state championship, which led the Blackjacks win their second consecutive state team title.
At Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, Lund had a one-stroke lead after the a first-round 78, before shooting a second-round 74 to finish with a 36-hole total of 152 and a five-stroke victory. The Blackjacks, who led by 10 strokes after the first round, finished with a team score of 669, 16 strokes better than runner-up Park Christian.
The Blackjacks were co-champions last year with Fillmore Central. It was the first state title in program history.
Lund will golf collegiately at Winona State.
Cooper Anderson
Edina • lacrosse
The senior midfielder scored nine goals in three matches to help the Hornets win their first state title. Anderson, who scored 44 goals in 18 matches this season, had three goals in the Hornets’ 9-7 victory over Stillwater in Saturday night’s championship match.
Hardhik Kommalapati
Eden Prairie • volleyball