High Schools

Prep Athletes of the Week: Dawson-Boyd’s Lindsey Lund leaves high school as a state champion again

The senior won the Class 1A girls golf title by five strokes, helping her school to an outright victory after it finished tied for first in 2024.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 16, 2025 at 7:00PM
Clockwise from top left: Cooper Anderson of Edina; Lindsey Lund from Dawson-Boyd; Nina Slingsby of Holy Angels; Josh Schmidt from Chaska; Alex Rhode from Heritage Christian; Laila Moses from DeLaSalle; Emerson Mattox from Prior Lake and Hardhik Kommalapati of Eden Prairie. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lindsey Lund

Dawson-Boyd • golf

The senior closed out her high school career with her second consecutive Class 1A individual state championship, which led the Blackjacks win their second consecutive state team title.

At Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, Lund had a one-stroke lead after the a first-round 78, before shooting a second-round 74 to finish with a 36-hole total of 152 and a five-stroke victory. The Blackjacks, who led by 10 strokes after the first round, finished with a team score of 669, 16 strokes better than runner-up Park Christian.

The Blackjacks were co-champions last year with Fillmore Central. It was the first state title in program history.

Lund will golf collegiately at Winona State.

Cooper Anderson

Edina • lacrosse

The senior midfielder scored nine goals in three matches to help the Hornets win their first state title. Anderson, who scored 44 goals in 18 matches this season, had three goals in the Hornets’ 9-7 victory over Stillwater in Saturday night’s championship match.

Hardhik Kommalapati

Eden Prairie • volleyball

The senior was instrumental for Eagles, who claimed Minnesota’s first official boys volleyball state championship. The Eagles rallied from 2-0 set deficit to defeat Rogers 3-2 in the final as Kommalapati had 19 kills. He led the Eagles (27-2) with 277 kills this season.

Emerson Mattox

Prior Lake • lacrosse

The senior helped the Lakers cap an unbeaten season with a state championship. She had four goals in the Lakers’ quarterfinal victory over Chisago Lakes and followed that with three goals and six assists in a semifinal victory over Lakeville South, sending the Lakers into the championship match, where they defeated Stillwater 13-8.

Laila Moses

DeLaSalle • track and field

After setting a Class 2A record in the 100-meter hurdles (14.44 seconds) at the preliminaries of the state meet, Moses, a sophomore, broke that record to win the event in the finals at 14.28. She also finished third in the high jump and fifth in the 300 hurdles.

Alex Rhode

Heritage Christian • golf

The junior shot a 36-hole total 146 at Pebble Creek to win the boys Class 1A individual state title. Rhode, who finished in a tie for 22nd at the state meet a yeaer ago, shot back-to-back rounds of 73 in Becker to win by two strokes.

Josh Schmidt

Chaska • track and field

The junior set a state record in the pole vault, winning Class 3A state title with a mark of 16 feet, 6 inches. Schmidt, who was the runner-up in the event last year at 15-3, broke the state record by 5 inches, helping Chaska finish fifth overall in 3A.

Nina Slingsby

Holy Angels • clay target

The junior shot an 89 to help the Richfield/Holy Angels team take first place in Class 1A with a score of 455 in the Clay Target League Trapshooting Championship in Alexandria, last week. During the regular season, she earned all-conference honors as her team took first place in Class 1A, Conference 11.

