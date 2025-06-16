Minneapolis

Medical examiner attempting to ID male whose body was found near Target Field last week

Officials have a detailed description that includes his clothing.

By Paul Walsh

June 16, 2025
These clothes were being worn by a man whose body was found last week near Target Field, officials said. (Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office)

Officials are turning to the public to help identify a male who was found dead near Target Field last week.

The discovery of an unresponsive male occurred about 9:45 p.m. Friday on 7th Street, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday.

He was declared dead at HCMC about 45 minutes later, the office disclosed.

Officials have this description to go on: Black, age 15 to 30, 6 feet tall, 319 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The clothes he had with him were a black Puma hoodie, a black exercise-style Athletic Works T-shirt, dark teal-green Puma sweatpants, black, gray and white Adidas socks and predominantly white “Air Huarache” Nike shoes, size 12.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to reveal any details about what led up to the death.

The Minnesota Twins, Target Field’s primary tenant, were playing in Houston that night.

The office is asking for tips about this case to be called in to it at 612-215-6300.

Ask for an investigator “if you think you may know the identification of this individual,” the office said in a statement.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

