Medical examiner attempting to ID male whose body was found near Target Field last week

Officials are turning to the public to help identify a male who was found dead near Target Field last week.
The discovery of an unresponsive male occurred about 9:45 p.m. Friday on 7th Street, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday.
He was declared dead at HCMC about 45 minutes later, the office disclosed.
Officials have this description to go on: Black, age 15 to 30, 6 feet tall, 319 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
The clothes he had with him were a black Puma hoodie, a black exercise-style Athletic Works T-shirt, dark teal-green Puma sweatpants, black, gray and white Adidas socks and predominantly white “Air Huarache” Nike shoes, size 12.
The Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to reveal any details about what led up to the death.
The Minnesota Twins, Target Field’s primary tenant, were playing in Houston that night.
The office is asking for tips about this case to be called in to it at 612-215-6300.