James Rebanks befriends Norwegian birds in 'The Place of Tides'

English farmer James Rebanks is famous for his books about restoring the health of his Lake Country farm (“Pastoral Song,” “The Shepherd’s Life”). In his third memoir, it is his own health that needs restoring. He is at a low point — his father has died and his work feels futile. He’s frustrated and angry.
“Ours is a dark and chaotic world. We are all in need of lights to follow,” he writes in “The Place of Tides.” For him, that light comes from an unexpected source — an elderly Norwegian “duck woman” named Anna.
Rebanks’ books have focused on his life and farm, and he is well-known for his Instagram posts of cattle and sheep (@HerdyShepherd1), but in this book he sets off for new territory. He spends 10 weeks on a rocky Norwegian island, mostly alone but for the aging duck woman and her apprentice.
He also shifts his focus from himself to Anna, “this island woman twinkling with magic.” Independent and fierce, she spends the spring building and repairing eider duck nests — fashioning stone and wood walls to protect the endangered birds from weather and predators, and gathering and drying seaweed to line the boxes.
After the chicks fledge, she collects and cleans the eiderdown that is left, which is used to make warm duvets.
This is a dying, ancient practice that dates to before the Vikings. “Each nest,” Rebanks writes, “was an act of love.”
Rebanks came to Norway knowing almost nothing about the place. “Everything I knew … could have been written on the side of a cinnamon bun,” he says and, later in the book, he painstakingly describes a strange Norwegian food, “soft, pancake-like things layered with butter, sugar, and cinnamon.” As all Minnesotans know, he is talking about lefse.
During his time on the island, Rebanks watches, learns and helps where he can. As in his previous books, his prose is simple and clear, his depictions of nature gorgeous: