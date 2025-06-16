Police ID man shot and killed early Sunday in downtown Duluth

DULUTH – Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot early Sunday morning in downtown Duluth as Cody Thomas Telega, 37.
Two suspects are in St. Louis County Jail pending charges. The Minnesota Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.
Duluth police =responded to a call about the shooting at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of East 3rd Street and found Telega with gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital. Officers from the Cloquet Police Department and the Carlton County Sheriff’s Department found the suspects, a 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman.
Shots were fired at another man at the scene, but he escaped without injury.
Everyone knew each other, police said. Officials are investigating a “prior incident that may have perpetuated the shooting homicide,” according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department.