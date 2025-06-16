Eat & Drink

A sneak peek of the massive new restaurant and entertainment venue overlooking Canterbury Park

Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar opens this week, and the owners are betting on their unique “resort-style campus” that complements the Shakopee racetrack.

By Nancy Ngo

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 16, 2025 at 4:00PM
The dining room of Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar in Shakopee. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Canterbury Park in Shakopee draws thousands of people each year for its horse racing, casino, music events and more. There’s a growing number of residential, commercial and restaurant developments surrounding the park, and a restaurant and bar with a sprawling trackside patio and attached entertainment space is the latest.

Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar rolls out on Saturday. Meanwhile, the adjacent Stable entertainment space opened over this past weekend. Co-owner Joe Berg says he hopes the new spaces located next door to Canterbury will feed off one another as part of the park’s long-term plans to revitalize the area.

“Part of that grand plan was selling their land close to the track,” Berg said. “A lot of people have brought up that concern [about the two entities competing], but that’s how they broaden their business in their mind. And that’s what we’re looking forward to … complementing each other.”

The lobby of the Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar and The Stable in Shakopee. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Step into Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar to find nods to Canterbury and Shakopee right out of the gate. Equestrian accents in the form of horse sculptures, sconces and custom artwork by local artist Stephanie Dillon are dotted throughout. Wallpaper and tiles are inspired by the prints and patterns of jockey uniforms, and an orange ginkgo tree in the entrance references the tree-lined streets of downtown Shakopee.

The 120-seat dining room is bathed in abundant natural light, thanks to floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. Light wood accents and a copper bar top further brighten the space. Meanwhile, saddle-brown leather seats and dark blue banquettes add warmth to the 6,000-square-foot space.

“With the saddle leather [and other details], we’re bringing the horse track into the restaurant,” said designer Ellen Curtis.

Glass doors open up to an expansive 300-seat, 18,000-square-foot patio with a wraparound bar, turf grass and television screens. The patio provides direct views of Canterbury’s starting gate. In addition to primo views of the track, the patio will be home to its own fun and games, eventually featuring lawn games and two beach volleyball courts.

Salads, handhelds, steak, fish and dessert dishes on the menu at Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar in Shakopee. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Caprese burrata salad at Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar in Shakopee. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
The Burger at Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar with a custom blend beef patty, Bongards cheese and special sauce on a potato bun. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Halibut piccata at Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar in Shakopee. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
A strawberry shortcake-inspired dessert at Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar in Shakopee. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Meanwhile, Boardwalk’s menu is inspired by the fare found on the East Coast boardwalks as well as the restaurant’s woodfire grill. Executive chef Chris Dmochowski, whose résumé includes CōV in Wayzata and D’Amico family restaurants, is heading the kitchen in collaboration with chef/co-owner Thomas Pivec. Raw oysters, Maryland-style crab cakes, tomahawk pork chops, filet mignon as well as fish dishes are all part of the lineup.

“It’s something for everyone, steakhouse style, very approachable,” said Dmochowski.

Craft cocktails such as Minnesota mules, hot honey margaritas and white negronis will be featured along with a roster of wines, beers and zero-proof cocktails. Select cocktails will be served in custom drinkware in the shape of a Spam can, custom-made by the Austin, Minn., company.

“This is the first time they have partnered with another brand that’s a bar or restaurant,” Berg said. “They made them for us.”

Craft cocktails at Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar in Shakopee include hot honey margarita, Minnesota mule, mint julep, Hugo spritz and a signature cocktail served in custom Spam drinkware. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In addition to Boardwalk, the new building houses a more energetic sibling, The Stable, a music and game-watching space with a mezzanine overlooking a large main floor and stage. Live music, the big game of the hour, bingo and trivia nights are among activities that will be featured. The Stable will feature a separate, more casual menu and connect to the Boardwalk patio.

“We call it a resort-style campus. You can come for dinner; you can enjoy live entertainment afterward, you can watch some horse races and do a little bit of everything,” Berg said. “We’re hoping to be something that people from the tri-state area come to, they hear about it and they gravitate toward it.”

Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar in Shakopee. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Location: 1125 Shenandoah Drive, Shakopee, 952-582-1190, boardwalkmn.com.

Hours: Opens June 21. Hours will be Sun.-Thu. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Prices: Starters $4 (oysters) to $24 (Maryland-style crab cake), mains $16 (chicken sandwich) to $50 (filet mignon). Cocktails $11-$13, beer $6-$9, wine $8-$18 by the glass, zero-proof cocktails $7-$12.

Beyond the boardwalk: In addition to the restaurant, the building features a 7,500-square-foot venue called The Stable that’s now open, featuring a space for live music, watching sports (including the Kentucky Derby) and other events. It includes a stage and a 330-square-foot LED video wall. DJs, live bands, bingo and trivia are some of the events planned.

The Stable will feature a separate menu of fast-casual fare, such as Oklahoma smash burgers, fried bologna sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs and shrimp rolls. The Stable hours are Tue.-Thu. 6 p.m.-midnight, Fri. 6 p.m.-2 a.m., Sat. 5 p.m.-2 a.m., Sun. noon-10 p.m.

Matt Sherman, Ken Sherman, Thomas Pivec and Joe Berg of the Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar in Shakopee. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The team: Co-owners include hospitality veterans Joe Berg (Lumber Exchange Event Center and the Rabbit Hole) and Thomas Pivec (operating partner at Lord Fletcher’s). Commercial real estate specialist Matt Sherman is also an operating partner, and the project was developed by Ken Sherman. Built by Rowland Construction and designed by Ellen Curtis.

Parking and accessibility: There’s a 250-spot parking lot, including eight accessible parking spots.

about the writer

about the writer

Nancy Ngo

Assistant food editor

Nancy Ngo is the Minnesota Star Tribune assistant food editor.

See Moreicon

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Eat & Drink

A sneak peek of the massive new restaurant and entertainment venue overlooking Canterbury Park

card image

Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar opens this week, and the owners are betting on their unique “resort-style campus” that complements the Shakopee racetrack.

Eat & Drink

3 places (besides supper clubs) to get boozy milkshakes

card image

Eat & Drink

TPT show ‘Relish’ wins prestigious James Beard Award

card image