A sneak peek of the massive new restaurant and entertainment venue overlooking Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park in Shakopee draws thousands of people each year for its horse racing, casino, music events and more. There’s a growing number of residential, commercial and restaurant developments surrounding the park, and a restaurant and bar with a sprawling trackside patio and attached entertainment space is the latest.
Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar rolls out on Saturday. Meanwhile, the adjacent Stable entertainment space opened over this past weekend. Co-owner Joe Berg says he hopes the new spaces located next door to Canterbury will feed off one another as part of the park’s long-term plans to revitalize the area.
“Part of that grand plan was selling their land close to the track,” Berg said. “A lot of people have brought up that concern [about the two entities competing], but that’s how they broaden their business in their mind. And that’s what we’re looking forward to … complementing each other.”
Step into Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar to find nods to Canterbury and Shakopee right out of the gate. Equestrian accents in the form of horse sculptures, sconces and custom artwork by local artist Stephanie Dillon are dotted throughout. Wallpaper and tiles are inspired by the prints and patterns of jockey uniforms, and an orange ginkgo tree in the entrance references the tree-lined streets of downtown Shakopee.
The 120-seat dining room is bathed in abundant natural light, thanks to floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. Light wood accents and a copper bar top further brighten the space. Meanwhile, saddle-brown leather seats and dark blue banquettes add warmth to the 6,000-square-foot space.
“With the saddle leather [and other details], we’re bringing the horse track into the restaurant,” said designer Ellen Curtis.
Glass doors open up to an expansive 300-seat, 18,000-square-foot patio with a wraparound bar, turf grass and television screens. The patio provides direct views of Canterbury’s starting gate. In addition to primo views of the track, the patio will be home to its own fun and games, eventually featuring lawn games and two beach volleyball courts.
Meanwhile, Boardwalk’s menu is inspired by the fare found on the East Coast boardwalks as well as the restaurant’s woodfire grill. Executive chef Chris Dmochowski, whose résumé includes CōV in Wayzata and D’Amico family restaurants, is heading the kitchen in collaboration with chef/co-owner Thomas Pivec. Raw oysters, Maryland-style crab cakes, tomahawk pork chops, filet mignon as well as fish dishes are all part of the lineup.