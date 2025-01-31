Dylan Salfer wins Memphis blues competition and gets cussed out by Buddy Guy

A: It’s a pretty big honor. Clapton is one of my all-time faves. I spent many years trying not to sound like Clapton because when I was a kid I used to tour with Bobby Whitlock, who started Derek & the Dominoes with Eric. Bobby was coming through the Midwest on a tour when I was 15 and some people recommended me. He was adamant: “Do not play like Clapton, do not play like Duane [Allman]; I want you to play like you, that’s why I hired you.” Fast forward, I get the call to do the Last Waltz, and they want me to be like Clapton. It’s a difficult thing to find that balance of how do I be myself and how do I look like myself so people remember me and also serve the music well. There’s an internal battle every time I do that gig.