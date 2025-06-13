Maker of popular plush fish bags gives 5% of sales to Trans Mutual Aid

In designer Olly Gibbs’ second-floor studio at the Q.arma Building in northeast Minneapolis, he’s surrounded by piles of fabric, boxes of buttons, strips of Velcro and many, many colorful fish bags.
“I’ve always kind of liked fish as a motif, because they’re easy to draw, but you can stylize them in an interesting way,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs is the co-founder of Minneapolis-based playful product design shop Curlworks, known for its quirky apparel, accessories and stickers ― and its commitment to supporting the queer and trans community.
The fish idea popped up at the start of the pandemic after a trip got canceled. He stayed home from work that week and made a fish garland. A few years later, a fried shrimp bag commission inspired him to make a small fish bag.
“I wanted to try making a big [fish] one to wear, like the ones we have now, so I made that and posted it to Twitter and it exploded,” he said. “It got 150,000 likes. … I think that was November 2023.”
From there, the fish kept swimming. A little over a year ago, he launched a Kickstarter to fund the bigger fish bags. They met their $5,600 goal within four minutes and raised more than $250,000.
He has 11 different colors, with two new designs in the works for the Twin Cities Pride Festival on June 28-29.
And the rest, as they say, is fishtery.