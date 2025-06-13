There are two runways and pits to serve participants in the long jump and triple jump at the St. Michael-Albertville High School athletic complex. They are located behind a fence, at the scoreboard end of the Knights’ football and track facility.
These horizontal leapers being somewhat isolated as competitors serves a long-held belief when it comes to track and field. For sure, all of this competition is extremely objective with very little influence from the officials.
You get there first, you soar the highest or the longest, or you throw the farthest, you win.
Watching the replay-filled, modern day whine-a-thons, we have to admit that’s darn great, don’t we?
And in the running events, there can be nods of good luck toward one another at the starting line, and perhaps exhausted embraces after fantastic finishes, but here’s another belief:
In the field events, the athletes see each other so often, and spend so much waiting around for their next “flight” to start, they almost become chums.
There was a demonstration of this as the Class 2A boys long jump had reached its final stage just before noon Thursday. The nine finalists would get six jumps — bunches of three with a short break in between.
There are jumps when you start a half-foot behind the board and flounder like a turkey. And there are jumps when all is in sync and you’re out there a foot beyond the last one.