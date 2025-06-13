Twin Cities Suburbs

Police: Men posed as U.S. agents to scam Twin Cities woman out of $450K in Bitcoin, gift cards and cash

In an earlier case, a Twin Cities man was scammed out of $2M in cryptocurrency.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 13, 2025 at 1:52PM
Joshua Brown recently bought his first Bitcoin, a digital currency. (Dreamstime) ORG XMIT: 1215058
Joshua Brown recently bought his first Bitcoin, a digital currency. (Dreamstime) ORG XMIT: 1215058

Men posing as U.S. government agents scammed a Twin Cities woman out of hundreds of thousands of dollars Bitcoin, gift cards and cash, according to police.

The alleged ruse began in early March with the Maple Grove woman receiving an unsolicited email and ended in late April, but not before more than $450,000 was stolen by suspects who remain at large, according to a police search warrant affidavit filed this week in Hennepin County District Court.

“The two male suspects she spoke with claimed to be federal agents needing the funds for an investigation and promised to reimburse her afterwards,” read the affidavit, which sought a judge’s permission to pursue records associated with two WhatsApp phone numbers that were used to contact the woman.

This is at least the second large-scale case in Minnesota involving perpetrators reaching out in an email and targeting someone’s cryptocurrency holdings for theft.

An Anoka County man opened an email, realized his mistake and watched as more than $2 million was drained from his Bitcoin account in a phishing scam, according to a state investigation begun in September. No arrests or charges have been filed in that case.

Brooklyn Park police Sgt. Jake Tuzinski, who is heading up this investigation on behalf of the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, cautioned everyone to “take a pause while reading these emails. Verify who the email is coming from. Check not just the name of the header such as ‘From: Coinbase,’ but also ... look at the full email domain it is coming from.”

According to the affidavit in the Maple case:

A woman told police that she received an email on March 3 and was in contact with the suspects through their WhatsApp phone numbers. She then sent Bitcoin, gift card numbers, wire transfers and cash exceeding $450,000 to the suspects until April 29.

On March 6, the suspects directed her to close her U.S. Bank account and open a checking account at a Bank of America branch in Maple Grove. At one point, she was on the phone with the suspects and having difficulty finding the Bank of America’s location. She said they told her to stop driving around because she was at the branch.

“She said she believed she was being physically followed,” the affidavit read.

The woman made four cash drops to one or more people in a vehicle that came to her home.

Minnesota man clicks email link, watches Bitcoin fortune drain away

The U.S. Secret Service attempted to trace the two Bitcoin transactions the woman made but have not found success. Maple Grove police are trying to trace the more than 100 gift card numbers the woman gave to the suspects.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

