Minnesota musician dads remember their kid’s first concert

I took Eli and my brother’s son, Mason, to go see Kendrick Lamar at Voodoo Fest in New Orleans [in 2017], and this is really what Eli would call his first father-and-son concert. The show started and Eli and Mason started jumping up and down in unison, and it was on. Kendrick was alone onstage, one man, one microphone, and it was amazing. We weaved our way to the front of the crowd and stayed to the very end. We were transfixed.