Minnesota musician dads remember their kid’s first concert

You remember your first kiss, don’t you? How about the first date with your future spouse? And, of course, you can’t forget the day your child was born.
Musician dads remember something extra special to them: the first concert they took their kid to.
With Father’s Day approaching, we asked several Minnesota musicians to share their stories about their child’s first concert — not by Dad’s own band. These fathers had incredible taste taking their kids to see Bruce Springsteen, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Prince, among others.
Chris Hawkey of the Chris Hawkey Band and KFAN personality
Abby was 9 when I took her to see Taylor Swift at the X [in 2012]. Just like everyone her age, she was obsessed with Taylor, and I pulled every string that I had to get her backstage. The magic of the night, watching Abby sing every word to every song, seeing her face light up when the larger-than-life character walked into the room and gave her a hug, all of it is lodged in my memory as if it happened last night.
But the most incredible part happened a week after the concert. Abby got a letter in the mail from Taylor — a handwritten letter directly to her that referenced the conversation the two of them had backstage that night about the dress Abby was wearing. Wow!
Abby Hawkey, 22: I remember the room being decorated with red flowers and curtains along the walls. There were cardboard cut-out versions of her music video posters along the wall at the entrance.
Taylor was beautiful and very nice. I complimented her white flowery dress, and she said she liked my black and gold one, too. I remember her being very tall, taller than my dad by several inches.
Then I asked if I could hug her and she said “Yes.” So I did. I remember feeling very excited and surprised and overall just extremely giddy and happy.