12 deals that will bring dad jokes and savings for Father’s Day

Across the Twin Cities, Father’s Day deals could help you treat the father figure in your life without breaking the bank. Whether you’re grilling burgers at home, brunching it up or looking for a unique gift, there are plenty of options at these local restaurants:
6 Smith
A “dude food” brunch buffet filled with prime rib, seafood, salmon, baby back ribs, trout, mac and cheese and more will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults are $79.95, kids $39.95. There’s also regular dinner service and happy hour from 4 p.m. to close. Reservations are recommended. 294 Grove Lane E., Wayzata, 6smith.com
Baldamar
Brunch is getting kicked up a notch all weekend. On Father’s Day, there’s a buffet of shrimp cocktails, cheesy potatoes, French toast and five different food stations where chefs prepare everything from house-smoked brisket to lobster ravioli. Adults $62.95, kids 5-12 $28.95. Reservations are strongly recommended.
If dad prefers whiskey over mimosas, this is the place to be. On Saturday, the restaurant’s popular Champagner brunch has an unlimited coursed menu featuring specialty Buffalo Trace cocktails, Eagle Rare 10-year single barrel tasting pours, N.Y.F. Old Fashioneds and more. Seatings are at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and are a two-hour reservation. Cost is $175. 1642 W. County Road B2, Roseville, baldamar.com
Birch’s on the Lake
Two options for celebrating: A brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. featuring an omelet station, bloody Mary bar and bottomless mimosas. Or dinner from 3-9:30 p.m. featuring chef specials, including the tomahawk pork chop. Plus, Dad gets a free Birch’s beer or THC seltzer all day long. More info online. 1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, birchsonthelake.com
The Bungalow Club
This Lake Street favorite is offering Father’s Day grill packs, complete with cooking and serving instructions. The special, which serves four, includes two (12-ounce) pork Coppa steaks, four Franklin’s pork hot links along with five different sides, from sofrito and molasses braised white beans to pasta salad with ‘nduga vinaigrette and veggies. Cost is $125; reserve on Tock for pickup on June 14. 4300 E. Lake St., Mpls., thebungalowclubmpls.com
Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse
Specials include the baby back ribs and chicken wing platter with fries, baked beans, coleslaw and a corn muffin for $26 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wash it down with a high-octane root beer float or whiskey smash ($8-$10). 12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW., Coon Rapids, kendallstc.com
The Lexington
For a grilled steak without the hassle of preparing it at home, the historic spot will open early for Father’s Day. Enjoy the regular menu or a special a la carte brunch menu served from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. that features a tender rib-eye, omelets, indulgent eggs Benedict and plenty of sides. There’s a special kids’ menu, too. Reservations can be made online or by calling 651-289-4990. 1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, thelexmn.com