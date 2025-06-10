12 deals that will bring dad jokes and savings for Father’s Day

Eat & Drink

From river cruises to over-the-top brunches, Twin Cities restaurants are all-in on celebrating dads.

By Lincoln Roch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 4:00PM
Brunch on the water is a fine way to start Father's Day. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Across the Twin Cities, Father’s Day deals could help you treat the father figure in your life without breaking the bank. Whether you’re grilling burgers at home, brunching it up or looking for a unique gift, there are plenty of options at these local restaurants:

6 Smith

A “dude food” brunch buffet filled with prime rib, seafood, salmon, baby back ribs, trout, mac and cheese and more will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults are $79.95, kids $39.95. There’s also regular dinner service and happy hour from 4 p.m. to close. Reservations are recommended. 294 Grove Lane E., Wayzata, 6smith.com

Baldamar

Brunch is getting kicked up a notch all weekend. On Father’s Day, there’s a buffet of shrimp cocktails, cheesy potatoes, French toast and five different food stations where chefs prepare everything from house-smoked brisket to lobster ravioli. Adults $62.95, kids 5-12 $28.95. Reservations are strongly recommended.

If dad prefers whiskey over mimosas, this is the place to be. On Saturday, the restaurant’s popular Champagner brunch has an unlimited coursed menu featuring specialty Buffalo Trace cocktails, Eagle Rare 10-year single barrel tasting pours, N.Y.F. Old Fashioneds and more. Seatings are at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and are a two-hour reservation. Cost is $175. 1642 W. County Road B2, Roseville, baldamar.com

Birch’s on the Lake

Two options for celebrating: A brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. featuring an omelet station, bloody Mary bar and bottomless mimosas. Or dinner from 3-9:30 p.m. featuring chef specials, including the tomahawk pork chop. Plus, Dad gets a free Birch’s beer or THC seltzer all day long. More info online. 1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, birchsonthelake.com

The Bungalow Club

This Lake Street favorite is offering Father’s Day grill packs, complete with cooking and serving instructions. The special, which serves four, includes two (12-ounce) pork Coppa steaks, four Franklin’s pork hot links along with five different sides, from sofrito and molasses braised white beans to pasta salad with ‘nduga vinaigrette and veggies. Cost is $125; reserve on Tock for pickup on June 14. 4300 E. Lake St., Mpls., thebungalowclubmpls.com

Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse

Specials include the baby back ribs and chicken wing platter with fries, baked beans, coleslaw and a corn muffin for $26 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wash it down with a high-octane root beer float or whiskey smash ($8-$10). 12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW., Coon Rapids, kendallstc.com

The Lexington

For a grilled steak without the hassle of preparing it at home, the historic spot will open early for Father’s Day. Enjoy the regular menu or a special a la carte brunch menu served from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. that features a tender rib-eye, omelets, indulgent eggs Benedict and plenty of sides. There’s a special kids’ menu, too. Reservations can be made online or by calling 651-289-4990. 1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, thelexmn.com

The St. Paul Hotel and St. Paul Grill

Delaying your celebration? For every $50 gift card purchased from the hotel and grill, a $25 gift card will sweeten the pot. The deal runs through June 15, and the cards are redeemable till Oct. 31. 350 N. Market St., St. Paul, stpaulgrill.com

P.S. Steak

Father’s Day weekend will serve as the inaugural Wagyu Whiskey Wednesday — albeit on a Saturday and Sunday. Cuts include a 10-ounce shoulder steak ($50), 10-ounce Denver steak ($80) or a 3-ounce A5 wagyu ($100), all paired with American or Japanese whiskeys ($17-$40). A wagyu sampler is available, too ($115). After Father’s Day weekend, the deal will move to Wednesday nights. 510 Groveland Av., Mpls., psmpls.com

St. Croix River Cruises

There’s nothing else like eating eggs on a boat. Spend two hours on the river while enjoying a large buffet of brunch staples as well as mains like herb-baked chicken, beef Marsala and pasta. Choose from the 10 a.m.-noon or 2-4 p.m. slots; boarding begins 45 minutes before departure. Adults $45, kids 3-10 $35, while toddlers are $14. Hudson City Pier, 1st and Walnut Sts., Hudson, Wis., stcroixrivercruises.com

Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse

Serving up dishes like chicken and waffles, fried barbecue ribs and a croque egg bake, a brunch buffet will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Adults, $39.95; kiddos eat for $17.95. Reserve your spot here. 456 Concord Exchange S., South St. Paul, stockyardstc.com

Tattersall

From a spicy Bloody Mary kit to a cocktail smoking set, if Dad is an amateur bartender looking to impress guests, a curated list of gifts is available on Tattersall’s website or in the distillery’s retail shop. 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, Wis., tattersalldistilling.com

Tria Restaurant

On the big day, choose between an early or late celebration. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., a brunch buffet features everything from salads and pastries to grilled salmon and crème brûlée French toast. Cost is $45 for adults, $15 for kids 3 to 11. Or from 5 to 9 p.m. enjoy a three-course prix-fixe dinner menu that ranges from $49 (12-ounce prime rib) to $59 (lamb chop). Reservations available on Tock. 5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks, triarestaurant.com

