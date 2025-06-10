15 venues that will make dads feel extra loved on Father’s Day

Father’s Day Food Truck Festival: While you get to hang out with Dad at this fest you don’t have have to agree on where to order. Participating food trucks include Eggroll Queen, Matt’s Bar, Delia’s Mexican Street Food and Minnesnowii Shaved Ice. There will seven horse races beginning at 1 p.m. Face-painting, kids’ crafts and pony rides are some of the other activities on the roster. (Noon-4 p.m. Sun. Canterbury Park, Shakopee. $5.48-$8.71. canterburypark.com)