15 venues that will make dads feel extra loved on Father’s Day

Celebrate with plane rides, horse races, games, cold brews and minigolf.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 4:30PM
Canterbury Park will hold seven horse races starting at 1 p.m. Sunday as part of the Father's Day celebrations. (Canterbury Park )

Mom had her day last month, and now it’s only right to make Dad feel wanted.

Lean in to his desire to want some R&R on Father’s Day but throw in a good meal and an event that involves some quality time with the family, as well. While most restaurants offer discounts for dear old dad, some eateries and breweries are upping the ante with special entertainment and activities.

Does your father like horse racing? Then schlep him out to Canterbury Park, where there will be seven races. If he likes boats and scenery, there’s a riverboat cruise. Whether he likes the fast lane or a slow pace, here are ways to put him on a pedestal, if only for a day.

Roseville Father’s Day Craft & Vendor Market: Find handmade gifts, specialty goods and keepsakes that will bring tears to even the most stoic of fathers in this shopping excursion. (10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Rosedale Center, 1595 MN-36, Roseville. eventbrite.com)

Smash Park: Whether Dad fancies himself as grill master or just enjoys a good brunch, the meat raffle weekend will be a treat. Get a handful of $1 tickets for the Father’s Day meat raffle. The brunch will feature dad-approved drinks and games of spingo, a game similar to bingo. Draft beers and $3 breakfast cocktails are part of the free drink prizes. (Meat raffle: 10 a.m.-noon Sat.; Father’s Day Brunch Spingo: 10 a.m.-noon Sun. Free. 1721 W. County Road C, Roseville. smashpark.com)

Dad’s Day Brunch Buffet: Take Dad out for a brunch buffet and the chance to win a gift basket with a trip for a seven-night Caribbean resort stay. Dads also get treated to a free beer. (8 a.m.-noon Sun. $13.95-$24.95. Patty Wagon, 6042 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. thepattywagonmn.com)

Crystal Airport: Give Dad two treats at one venue. Start off with a pancake breakfast before hopping on plane/copter rides. Hang out a little longer at the airport to see aircraft perform warbird formation flyovers and a missing-man formation. The day also will feature craft vendors and food trucks. (8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. Free entry, pancake breakfast, $10, ages 3 and under free; airplane and helicopter rides, $60-$65. Crystal Airport, 5800 Crystal Airport Road, Crystal. crystalairportopenhouse.com)

St. Croix River Cruises: A relaxing cruise down the picturesque St. Croix River along with a scrumptious brunch can do the trick to spoil Dad on his special day. (10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Sun. $16.25-$51.75. Hudson City Pier, 98 Walnut St., Hudson, Wis. stcroixrivercruises.com)

Nouvelle Kitchen & Brewery by Travail: A special brunch for Pops is on tap and includes smoked meats, scratch pizzas and desserts. Dad also can partake in a beer challenge and nail a putt to win a beer, and take a selfie with a bunch of llamas. (10 a.m-2 p.m. Sun. $15-$30. 4124 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale. nouvellebrewing.com)

Fat Pants Brewing: Let Dad have some me-time and relax with a cold brew and a watch party for the Formula 1 race. Fathers get $15 off their tab along with discounted Bloody Marys. (11 a.m. Sun., race time 1 p.m. 8335 Crystal View Road, Eden Prairie. fatpantsbrewing.com)

Puttery: Not only can Dad get a free round of minigolf but also can indulge in a Father’s Day menu that includes prime rib, loaded-potato bar and cocktails as well as a la carte specials. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $10 deposit for reservation. 240 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. puttery.com)

Graze Food Hall: The restaurants here are “wingin’ it” at the Father’s Day wing fest with a range of flavors and heat levels. Dads and you can vote for your favorite and participate in the wing-eating contest. A free beer and two wings from each vendor are included in the ticket price. (Noon-3 p.m. Sun. $25. 520 N. 4th St., Mpls. grazenorthloop.com)

Father’s Day Food Truck Festival: While you get to hang out with Dad at this fest you don’t have have to agree on where to order. Participating food trucks include Eggroll Queen, Matt’s Bar, Delia’s Mexican Street Food and Minnesnowii Shaved Ice. There will seven horse races beginning at 1 p.m. Face-painting, kids’ crafts and pony rides are some of the other activities on the roster. (Noon-4 p.m. Sun. Canterbury Park, Shakopee. $5.48-$8.71. canterburypark.com)

Highland Games: The old (or young) man can register to compete in traditional Scottish events such as the kettlebell throw, caber and keg toss. He also can have an exclusive pour of a one-of-a-kind firkin of craft beer and listen to tunes by Lehto and Wright. A VIP package gets Dad a complimentary firkin beer pour and premium cigar. (Noon-5 p.m. Sun. $5, under 21 free, $25 for VIP. 8785 Airport Road, Waconia. schramvinyards.com)

Dad Games: The event held for the second year challenges dads to lead their family to victory for a chance to win free game play for a year at Dave and Busters. The first 100 families to sign up score a free MVD (Most Valuable Dad) hat. The menu for game day bites includes wings, flatbread and garlic butter pretzel sticks. (Dave and Busters. $32.44-$39.28. 1 p.m. Sun. 11780 Fountains Way, Maple Grove; 11 a.m. Sunday. 500 Southdale Center, Edina. daveandbusters.com)

Richardson Nature Center: Take your dad out for a self-guided hike to learn about animal dads. Talk with a naturalist and meet captive animals up close. (1-3 p.m. Sun. Free. Hyland Lake Park Reserve, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington. threeriversparks.org)

Father’s Day Pig Roast: A pork-filled good time with roasted pig and sides is promised by This Little Piggy Catering. While Dad dines, Red Dot Garage will perform live music. (2-6 p.m. Sun. $15-$30, advance tickets required. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Av. N., Mpls. utepilsbrewing.com)

Luce Line Brewing: Calling all dads who love to grill and enjoy eating steaks. Fathers get to pick and grill their own steak to their liking in addition to the accompaniments. The campfire experience is amped up with beer-poking, where he can caramelize his brew with a hot iron. (4-7 p.m. Sun. $25.99. 12901 16th Av. N., Plymouth. lucelinebrewing.com)

about the writer

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

