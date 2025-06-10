15 venues that will make dads feel extra loved on Father’s Day

Mom had her day last month, and now it’s only right to make Dad feel wanted.
Lean in to his desire to want some R&R on Father’s Day but throw in a good meal and an event that involves some quality time with the family, as well. While most restaurants offer discounts for dear old dad, some eateries and breweries are upping the ante with special entertainment and activities.
Does your father like horse racing? Then schlep him out to Canterbury Park, where there will be seven races. If he likes boats and scenery, there’s a riverboat cruise. Whether he likes the fast lane or a slow pace, here are ways to put him on a pedestal, if only for a day.
Roseville Father’s Day Craft & Vendor Market: Find handmade gifts, specialty goods and keepsakes that will bring tears to even the most stoic of fathers in this shopping excursion. (10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Rosedale Center, 1595 MN-36, Roseville. eventbrite.com)
Smash Park: Whether Dad fancies himself as grill master or just enjoys a good brunch, the meat raffle weekend will be a treat. Get a handful of $1 tickets for the Father’s Day meat raffle. The brunch will feature dad-approved drinks and games of spingo, a game similar to bingo. Draft beers and $3 breakfast cocktails are part of the free drink prizes. (Meat raffle: 10 a.m.-noon Sat.; Father’s Day Brunch Spingo: 10 a.m.-noon Sun. Free. 1721 W. County Road C, Roseville. smashpark.com)
Dad’s Day Brunch Buffet: Take Dad out for a brunch buffet and the chance to win a gift basket with a trip for a seven-night Caribbean resort stay. Dads also get treated to a free beer. (8 a.m.-noon Sun. $13.95-$24.95. Patty Wagon, 6042 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. thepattywagonmn.com)
Crystal Airport: Give Dad two treats at one venue. Start off with a pancake breakfast before hopping on plane/copter rides. Hang out a little longer at the airport to see aircraft perform warbird formation flyovers and a missing-man formation. The day also will feature craft vendors and food trucks. (8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. Free entry, pancake breakfast, $10, ages 3 and under free; airplane and helicopter rides, $60-$65. Crystal Airport, 5800 Crystal Airport Road, Crystal. crystalairportopenhouse.com)
St. Croix River Cruises: A relaxing cruise down the picturesque St. Croix River along with a scrumptious brunch can do the trick to spoil Dad on his special day. (10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Sun. $16.25-$51.75. Hudson City Pier, 98 Walnut St., Hudson, Wis. stcroixrivercruises.com)