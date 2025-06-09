See ‘Wonka’ under the stars, celebrate Pride Month — plus 5 other free events

1. Live on the Northside
Take in music and a movie under the starry sky with local musicians and a screening of “Wonka,” the 2023 film starring Timothée Chalamet. (6 p.m. Thu. Victory Park, 4414 Upton Av. N., Mpls. victoryneighborhood.org)
2. St. Paul Pride Festival
Pride on the east side of the Twin Cities features food trucks and performances by Circus Juventas, Theatre Mu, Leslie Vincent and others. (Noon-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Dual Citizen Brewing, 725 Raymond Av., St. Paul. dcbc.com)
3. Pryes Block Party
The all-ages music festival includes a lineup of Kiss the Tiger, Mary Bue, the Shackletons, Fiddle & Flannels and more. (Noon-10 p.m. Sat. 1401 West River Road N., Mpls. pryesbrewing.com)
4. Spectrum Cinema
Celebrate Pride Month with the screening of “Art and Pep,” a documentary about Chicago bar owners Johnston and Pepe Peña. (5 p.m. Thu. Free, advance registration requested. Queermunity, 3036 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. queermunitymn.com)
5. Firefly Night
Release your inner child and learn about the luminescent insect. Naturalists will explain how the flying nightlights produce their glow and provide jars for you to catch your own beetles. (8:30-10 p.m. Sat. West Bush Lake Park, 9401 W. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington. bloomingtonmn.gov)
6. Tonka Pride
The official LGBTQ festival of the Lake Minnetonka area celebrates community and unity with a family zone, entertainment and food vendors. (11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. Back Channel Brewing, 4787 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park. tonkapride.org)
7. 3rd Lair Summer Series
This contest travels to different skate parks throughout the summer and challenges skateboarders to showcase their most dazzling moves. Events are free to enter with prizes for the top three contestants. (5 p.m. June 17. Plymouth Skatepark, 3625 Fernbrook Lane N., Plymouth. 3rdlair.com)
8. Fitness in the Parks
Work off the stress of the workweek with a free fitness class. Mary McPartlin leads vinyasa practice with cues to focus on strength. (5:30 p.m. Fridays. Hidden Falls Regional Park, 1313 Hidden Falls Drive, St. Paul. stpaul.gov)