My favorite chapters, so packed with drama that they practically beg to be a miniseries, have to do with Clara Brown, an enslaved woman who was born in Virginia in about 1800. Brown mourns the death of one daughter and the sale of another, finds her status as an acknowledged human changes because of moves between free and slave states, becomes a prosperous business owner and humanitarian in the 1870s and then loses her fortune. Through it all, she’s on a desperate, lifelong search for the daughter taken from her on an auction block.