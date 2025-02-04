Dismantling USAID is not necessarily a bad thing

For another example, consider my educational itinerary in the Ivy League: I studied at the University of Pennsylvania, where Daniel Wagner did some fieldwork in Yemen as part of international development efforts. Wagner is a UNESCO chair in learning and literacy. He went to Yemen to study Islamic education and published his conclusions. I was a student in Wagner’s class; he confessed total ignorance of the Yemeni language, culture and religion. I know this not only because he told me so, but because he is unable to have a conversation with me in Arabic, as I have with him in English. Indeed, the international development field does not really require its practitioners to learn the language in the area where they are working. Many of them are stubbornly monolingual.