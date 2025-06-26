The latest Minnesota camping trend: crops and livestock

Shelley and John Rasmussen were longtime Minnesota state park campers when COVID-inspired crowding nudged them to think about alternatives. Space and quiet, and even a place where their two dogs could chill, were in short supply.
“It was like, this isn’t even fun,” Shelley Rasmussen recalled.
So she searched for private camping locations and came upon an unusual listing: 40-acres of Minnesota farm fields and pasture billed as a place where “anyone can find their little piece of ‘peace.’ ”
The Spring Valley, Minn., couple took a leap, booking a site for their 15-foot Cherokee camper on a farm deep in bluff country. They set up on a campsite with an electric hook-up at the Ranch Retreat, amid cows and crops of soybeans or corn in the Mississippi River Valley between Winona and La Crosse, Wis.
They’ve been back about 10 times since, joining a national trend: campers pitching their tents, parking their RVs and making their s’mores on working farms.
Some farm campers like the idea of trying a new place. Some like to support farmers or learn about the life with all its sweaty work and earthy odors. Or, similar to the Rasmussens, they want quiet and what feels like a space of their own.
Hipcamp, an Airbnb-like platform for campsites, has seen a 47% increase in what it calls “farm stays” in the past two years, according to a spokesperson. There are 7,500 farm camps on the site, including more than 60 in Minnesota. Harvest Hosts, another popular platform, offers yearly membership packages for unlimited overnights.
Farms “are among the most popular locations on our platform,” Hipcamp’s Cassandra Prenn-Vasilakis said.