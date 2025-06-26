Opinion: Why choose public service, when serving is a risk?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
When news broke that state Sen. John Hoffman and Rep. Melissa Hortman and their spouses had been injured in a shooting, I stood in shock — staring at my phone at a Geek Squad counter, unable to look away.
The details were unclear at that moment. We didn’t yet know who had survived. We only knew that people who had dedicated their lives to public service had become victims of violence.
The tragedy was senseless. It was heartbreaking. And as someone who has dedicated my life to public service — and to preparing the next generation of public leaders — I found myself asking: How is this OK?
I heard that same question from students just days later. They were already walking a path toward public life. Now they were asking: Why would anyone choose to serve, if this is what it costs?
Here’s what I’m telling students at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs, where I am dean, as they consider a future in public service — and what I would tell anyone who’s doing so:
That question is not rhetorical. And the answer is not easy.