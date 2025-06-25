Trump’s plan to strip protections from federal forests affects 62K acres in Minnesota

The Trump administration’s plan to roll back protections of “roadless areas” of federal forests would open up 62,000 acres in Superior National Forest, some of it in the Boundary Waters watershed.
The areas affected, in St. Louis, Lake, and Cook counties, are small compared to many other states like Alaska, where nearly 15 million acres could be opened up. A forest industry representative said the change isn’t likely lead to more logging and road construction in Minnesota because of the low quality of the timber.
But some scientists and environmental advocates criticized the proposed elimination of a rule first adopted in 2001, saying it will harm natural resources without accomplishing its stated goal of reducing wildfires.
Protections from logging and road construction are still intact for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW), which encompasses 1.1 million acres. These safeguards were passed by Congress in 1978 and can only be repealed through the legislative process.
However, two of the largest inventoried roadless areas in Minnesota are parts of important watersheds — the BWCAW watershed and the Lake Superior watershed, said Lee Frelich, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Forest Ecology.
Watershed health is crucial to maintaining high water quality and reducing risk for invasive species colonization in the forest area, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. In explaining the rationale for the roadless rule in 2001, the U.S. Forest Service wrote that road construction and timber harvest could result in adverse effects to watersheds.
Roadless areas also enhance the value of the BWCAW as a wilderness area by acting as a buffer between the BWCAW and unprotected areas. They offer many types of habitat and provide areas for semi-wilderness recreation, Frelich said.
Negligible effect on logging practices
Trump’s rescission of the roadless rule is one move among many aimed at accelerating natural resource extraction. In March, the U.S. Forest Service committed to increasing timber harvest by 25% on national forests.