Eager for some good news following last month’s widespread tech outage, Delta Air Lines says it is rolling out its onboard free Wi-Fi service to international flights, with most transatlantic flights set to be ready “by the end of the summer.”
Delta rolling out Wi-Fi on international flights
Also: The first-ever halal cruise to Antarctica is announced, and Travel+Leisure hails some surprising “moments on the water.”
In July, Delta rolled out its Wi-Fi, in partnership with T-Mobile, on flights to and from Paris. This month, Minneapolis travelers will begin to connect to Wi-Fi on Delta’s flights to London and Amsterdam, with service to and from Reykjavik coming in September. Delta flights from MSP to Toyko and Seoul are slated to go wireless in “mid-late 2025.”
Long-haul Wi-Fi has long been a challenge for airlines, but new satellite-based systems are making it possible. During this introductory period, a Delta SkyMiles account will not be required to access Wi-Fi service. That requirement will be reinstated later this year, the airline said.
Simon Peter Groebner
Halal cruise to Antarctica
In a bid to make its expedition cruises more inclusive of Muslim travelers, Albatros Expeditions will host the first-ever halal cruise to Antarctica in 2026. On the Jan. 3, 2026, departure of its “South Shetland Islands and Antarctic Peninsula” itinerary, the company will operate a fully halal-certified kitchen aboard its ship, Ocean Albatros — which means no pork, alcohol or other non-halal products will be served. The 10-day voyage will also include other Muslim-friendly amenities, such as women-only hours in the sauna. The halal cruise is the brainchild of Rashidah Lim, the company’s Southeast Asia business development manager and the only female Muslim expedition leader in the polar industry.
TravelPulse
Watery adventures
Travel+Leisure’s 50 Best Places to Travel is always a fun read, but we’re finding the “moments on the water” list especially inspiring. Norway’s splashy attractions include the Salmon Eye, a mind-blowing floating restaurant-meets-sculpture in Hardangerfjord. It’s part art — the world’s largest floating art installation — part tasting menu and part aquaculture learning lab. Alaska makes the top spot on the list, thanks to a surge of new offerings from new cruise ships to a new port on Prince of Wales Island and a huge, floating dock in Skagway. And the Faroe Islands are suddenly a hot spot for cold-water surfing, spectacular hikes and Instagram-worthy landscapes, including a lake that sits above the ocean. (Yes, really.) Find the full list at travelandleisure.com.
South Florida Sun Sentinel
