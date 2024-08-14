Delta rolling out Wi-Fi on international flights

In a bid to make its expedition cruises more inclusive of Muslim travelers, Albatros Expeditions will host the first-ever halal cruise to Antarctica in 2026. On the Jan. 3, 2026, departure of its “South Shetland Islands and Antarctic Peninsula” itinerary, the company will operate a fully halal-certified kitchen aboard its ship, Ocean Albatros — which means no pork, alcohol or other non-halal products will be served. The 10-day voyage will also include other Muslim-friendly amenities, such as women-only hours in the sauna. The halal cruise is the brainchild of Rashidah Lim, the company’s Southeast Asia business development manager and the only female Muslim expedition leader in the polar industry.