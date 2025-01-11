Dabney: Poor leadership undermines Minnesota’s cannabis market, equity efforts

The equity application process was originally conceived to empower Minnesotans from marginalized communities, such as farmers, those entangled in the criminal justice system due to cannabis, veterans who honorably served our country, and people from economically depressed areas of our state whose education was compromised by underfunded schools with substantial achievement gaps. It was meant to offer a pathway into the industry, fostering economic and social mobility, and enabling such people to become business owners and contributors in this exciting and lucrative field. But the OCM rejected a majority of applications from Minnesotans often for minor procedural mistakes. The aggressive policing of “clerical errors” effectively shut out Minnesotans who already faced systemic barriers. By prioritizing fault-finding in paperwork over a more holistic, supportive approach to licensing, the OCM undermined the very equity goals it claimed to champion, leaving a majority of Minnesota applicants from underrepresented communities feeling overlooked and disenfranchised.