Counterpoint: Some people are stuck on all-or-nothing police reform

Davnie also posits that Frey has supposedly failed to implement the community-safety work group recommendations. This is false. The top work group recommendation was to implement the aforementioned Office of Community Safety. The group recommended establishing recruitment partnerships with colleges and universities, expanding community service officer and cadet outreach efforts, and creating a K-12 public safety career pathways program, all of which Frey and his administration have implemented. What is becoming clear is that Frey’s accomplishments do not count to Davnie because … well, you can judge for yourself.