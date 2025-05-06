Opinion: The best-kept secret in economic development

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
In communities across Minnesota, a quiet economic revolution has been happening for decades. While Wall Street and the White House dominate today’s headlines, Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) have diligently worked to empower Main Street businesses since landmark legislation created the CDFI Fund in 1994.
For too long, the CDFI Fund has been the best-kept secret in economic development. But with potential budget cuts looming, it’s time to spotlight this remarkably cost-effective program and ask a crucial question: Can we afford to lose it?
The CDFI Fund is a U.S. Treasury Department program that provides the financial backbone for community development lenders like CDFIs in Minnesota (including the one I lead) and across the country. It provides the seed money that allows us to take smart risks.
Though only about 0.005% of the federal budget, the CDFI Fund’s impact on our communities is remarkable. Every federal dollar we receive brings in $8 to $10 from private sources, including major banks. This makes the fund one of our most cost-effective economic tools at the federal level.
With more than a 30-year career in financial services and dedication to community development, I witness daily how CDFIs complement traditional banking and lending services to reach more Minnesota communities. These include urban, rural and suburban communities starved for investment and jobs.
CDFIs provide a vital alternative to high-interest payday loans and other exploitative lending services for the underbanked. I have met with hundreds of business owners and entrepreneurs, and I understand their barriers to starting and growing small businesses.