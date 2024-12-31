Minneapolis reaches tentative agreement with the U.S. DOJ to secure consent decree mandating reforms

The city of Minneapolis has reached a tentative agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to secure a long-awaited federal consent decree mandating sweeping police reforms, a source confirmed to the Star Tribune.
The document still requires sign off by the full City Council. If approved, it is expected to be filed in court early next week.
City Council members are expected to review that document during a closed session with the City Attorney’s office on Monday morning. Afterward, elected officials will be asked to vote on it during a special public meeting called by Mayor Jacob Frey.
If approved, the lengthy legal agreement will be filed in federal court — just ahead of a looming Jan. 20 deadline marking former President Donald Trump’s return to the White House.
Trump’s reelection this fall left the pending consent decree in potential jeopardy and harried city officials desperate to ink a deal before his second term. The Trump administration expressed hostility to such agreements in the past, denouncing court-enforceable reform efforts as a “war on police” and federal overreach into the business of local law enforcement agencies.
Many feared Trump would seek to quash Minneapolis’ protracted push for federal oversight – and, by extension, its ability to rein in misconduct within the embattled police department – nearly five years after the murder of George Floyd by four officers.
As the New Year approached, skepticism remained among members of the public that city officials would, or could, get a consent decree signed by a judge in time.
Yet, Frey and his top advisers insisted that they were determined to push forward.
“We haven’t taken our foot off the gas since we started, and I have no intention of taking the foot off the gas,” City Attorney Kristyn Anderson said in an interview last month. “I’m still hopeful we’re gonna be able to land the plane on this one.”
The Justice Department’s June 2023 report on the Minneapolis Police Department concluded that MPD used unjustified deadly force, unlawfully discriminated against Black and Native American people in particular, violated citizens’ free speech rights and at times caused trauma or death when responding to behavioral health crises in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
The city and DOJ were expected to negotiate the language outlining those reforms, but formal talks did not begin until the DOJ submitted a “lengthy” draft consent decree for feedback — nearly a year after their initial findings report was issued.
No rationale was provided for the delay, Anderson told the Star Tribune. Since then, the parties have been working in earnest to reach an agreement, she said, meeting once every three to four weeks and remaining in constant contact.
Frey allocated $16 million in 2024 and $11 million in 2025 to manage reforms expected to result from both state and federal consent decrees, requiring dozens of new employees. Last year, MPD launched an Implementation Unit, dedicated to improving data collection and achieving compliance.
A consent decree is one of the federal government’s most aggressive tools for reining in police departments it finds to be systemically violating the U.S. Constitution. They are typically launched in the aftermath of a high-profile incident, like Floyd’s killing.
Minneapolis is already under state court supervision. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights negotiated its own settlement agreement with the city in 2023 after a pattern and practices investigation found that MPD engaged in race discrimination in violation of the state’s Human Rights Act.
The MDHR legal agreement is expected to last at least four years. The process is being overseen by Effective Law Enforcement for All (ELEFA), a nonprofit organization selected in February to serve as independent evaluator for both consent decrees, should the federal one be formally approved in court.
If that happens, Minneapolis will become the first city in the nation with its police department overseen by both state and federal mandates.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.