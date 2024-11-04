Counterpoint: City’s plan for George Floyd Square lacks the spirit of the community

Our vision for George Floyd Square started with the needs of the community rather than how the right of way should look. We saw the reconstruction as an opportunity to paint a broader picture of material benefit for the neighborhood. Many residents of south-central Minneapolis need resources to improve their lives. They want the best for their children and their families. They have been marginalized by systemic forces and they want in. Aspirations of these families are the same today as they were when I worked at Sabathani: housing, mental health support, jobs and food.