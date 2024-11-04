Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Counterpoint: City’s plan for George Floyd Square lacks the spirit of the community
Come hear about our alternative plan on Wednesday.
By Art Serotoff
The city has done a fine job of developing a strategic plan for rebuilding the infrastructure at George Floyd Square (“Minneapolis unveils a new vision for George Floyd Square,” Oct. 30). However, this plan is sterile. It maps out, in great detail, where green space will be, where memorials will locate, what will happen to the Peoples Way site, etc. It is a good public works project, and staff have made the best choices they could given the “public works” perspective.
The thing is, this plan does not manifest the spirit of George Floyd Square. Although there have been endless community engagement events, the humanity — the people — are missing. The community is missing.
I live seven blocks from George Floyd Square and have been active in our Central neighborhood for 28 years. I worked at Sabathani Community Center for 16 of those years and still am part of Sabathani programs and work with CANDO, the Central Area Neighborhood Development Organization. I also have worked (with the Minneapolis Public Works) for the past two and a half years on this plan. They called our group the “co-creation team.” While the community members of the team strongly pushed for a vision for George Floyd Square that benefited the community, the city was steadfast in veering back to Public Works and pavement and concrete.
Our vision for George Floyd Square started with the needs of the community rather than how the right of way should look. We saw the reconstruction as an opportunity to paint a broader picture of material benefit for the neighborhood. Many residents of south-central Minneapolis need resources to improve their lives. They want the best for their children and their families. They have been marginalized by systemic forces and they want in. Aspirations of these families are the same today as they were when I worked at Sabathani: housing, mental health support, jobs and food.
Our broader picture included substantial reinvestment in resources for these families. Right now, George Floyd Square is a focal point for mutual aid — at the Peoples Way there is a clothes closet, food and household goods distribution. The square is also a refuge for homeless neighbors. It doesn’t have to be this way.
A group of “concerned members of the George Floyd Square community” have put together an alternative plan. This plan honors the past victims and all that has happened since May 25, 2020. We want to strengthen the spirit of this place. To create this vision, we did two things: First, to integrate these ideas with Minneapolis’ plan for this community called 38th Street Thrive, championed by the ward’s councilperson, Andrea Jenkins, and second, to listen to the people.
38th Street Thrive sets a strategic plan for the community. A few sentences set the framework:
“Our community experienced tragedy, pain and devastation like never before. The vision to see 38th Street Thrive has now evolved into being the epicenter for a global racial justice movement and becoming once again the birthplace of Black and brown excellence in Minneapolis. Yet, what is most important is the well-being — mental, spiritual and physical health — of our community as we still face all the challenges before us.”
We listened to the people. One source was extensive community engagement sessions organized by Minneapolis and the co-creation team. Another source is our day-to-day experience at George Floyd Square. What we wish to emphasize is the community’s needs for housing, economic vitality and mental health support to heal from trauma.
Please come and listen to the alternative plan at Calvary Church (39th and Chicago) at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6. Our goal is a revitalized community. Should the Public Works plan go through, we fear nothing will change in our community and neighbors will continue to struggle.
Art Serotoff, of Minneapolis, is a community activist.
