Could housing assistance help address the shortage of Black male teachers, and the teacher shortage overall?

Yes, Black Men Teach is a small organization with a narrow scope. However, our aim has always been to serve as a blueprint for rethinking how we recruit, prepare, place and retain teachers across all races and genders. By increasing the representation of Black men in Minnesota’s elementary school classrooms, we aim to inspire systemic change. A broader state or federal initiative offering down payment assistance for teachers could amplify this model and address the growing teacher shortage. In 2023, 240 out of 285 Minnesota school districts reported they were significantly or very significantly impacted by the teacher shortage. Such an initiative should be similarly structured to incentivize retention over a period of time and help get teachers past the five year mark where we see annual attrition rates drop significantly. Most importantly though, it would support educators to have the ability to live in the community they are committed to serving.