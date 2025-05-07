U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum: Trump’s pressure plan for Ukraine would bring false peace

For over three years, Ukrainians have bravely defended their democracy from Putin’s savage invasion. At his direction, Russian troops have brazenly killed more than 12,000 civilians, destroying apartment complexes, schools, hospitals and shopping malls, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. The world will never forget the atrocities of the Bucha massacre. Ukrainian civilians were executed in the streets and in their homes by Russian soldiers. Approximately 20,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted by Russia, in many cases after their parents were murdered by Russian forces. The war crimes orchestrated by Putin are too many to list, which is precisely why the Trump administration must tread carefully in their negotiations to bring the war to an end.