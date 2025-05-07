Opinion: How white prosecutors can carry out Mary Moriarty’s new policy

Say a Black teenager knocks down an elderly white woman and steals her purse. Does this feel any different to you than if a white kid did it? It does to me — I’m white, and I grew up in a racist world, so I think, “She could’ve been my grandmother!” more strongly if the offender is Black. This thought may not become harmful if you think about it before you prosecute. It’s the lawyers who say “I’m not racist” who do the most damage. I want to ask them: Where were you raised? On the moon? And, yes, prosecute the Black purse-snatcher. But think twice before you throw the book at him.