College is actually getting cheaper. Still, is it affordable?

When we look at what families actually pay, using data colleges report to the Department of Education, we see that the real cost of college — adjusting for inflation — has been dropping for 15 years, and there’s reason to believe it will continue to fall. For example, in 2008 a family earning $110,000 paid $39,896 for tuition, room and board — on average — at one of Minnesota’s 10 most expensive colleges. In 2022, they paid $6,000 less at the same schools in inflation-adjusted dollars, according to an independent analysis we did. (Details at tinyurl.com/currell-harris.)