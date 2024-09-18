Many factors contribute to the total size of a college bill, but there’s no question the costs of a higher education have rapidly escalated. This week, Bethel University announced it would cut its undergraduate tuition by $18,000 a year as they move toward new pricing methodologies.
Here are the 10 most expensive colleges in Minnesota
Bethel University announced it is significantly cutting tuition next year, as four-year institutions look for ways to address the escalating cost of a higher education. Here are Minnesota’s 10 most expensive schools based on tuition and fees, according to state data.
Scholarships, discounts and other financial incentives reduce college bills for many students, while expenses including room and board and study materials add to them. With that in mind, according to a chart published annually by Minnesota’s Office of Higher Education, these are the 10 most expensive colleges in Minnesota based on tuition and fees. The state has not released its 2024-25 prices, so the most recent state-published chart is from 2023-24:
- Carleton College - $57,111
- Macalester College - $56,292
- St. Olaf College - $49,710
- Gustavus Adolphus College - $47,240
- College of St. Benedict - $46,820
- St. John’s University - $46,546
- Hamline University - $42,774
- Concordia College, Moorhead - $41,566
- University of St. Thomas - $40,880
- Minneapolis College of Art and Design - $40,271
