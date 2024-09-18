News & Politics

Here are the 10 most expensive colleges in Minnesota

Bethel University announced it is significantly cutting tuition next year, as four-year institutions look for ways to address the escalating cost of a higher education. Here are Minnesota’s 10 most expensive schools based on tuition and fees, according to state data.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 18, 2024 at 4:39PM
A crowd of St. Olaf College supporters cheered during a football game against Carleton College in October 2023. St. Olaf and Carleton were the third- and first-most expensive schools to attend last year according to the Minnesota Office of Higher Education. (ST. OLAF COLLEGE)

Many factors contribute to the total size of a college bill, but there’s no question the costs of a higher education have rapidly escalated. This week, Bethel University announced it would cut its undergraduate tuition by $18,000 a year as they move toward new pricing methodologies.

Scholarships, discounts and other financial incentives reduce college bills for many students, while expenses including room and board and study materials add to them. With that in mind, according to a chart published annually by Minnesota’s Office of Higher Education, these are the 10 most expensive colleges in Minnesota based on tuition and fees. The state has not released its 2024-25 prices, so the most recent state-published chart is from 2023-24:

  • Carleton College - $57,111
  • Macalester College - $56,292
  • St. Olaf College - $49,710
  • Gustavus Adolphus College - $47,240
  • College of St. Benedict - $46,820
  • St. John’s University - $46,546
  • Hamline University - $42,774
  • Concordia College, Moorhead - $41,566
  • University of St. Thomas - $40,880
  • Minneapolis College of Art and Design - $40,271

about the writer

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More
/news-politics/twin-cities/suburbs

Here are the 10 most expensive colleges in Minnesota

card image

Bethel University announced it is significantly cutting tuition next year, as four-year institutions look for ways to address the escalating cost of a higher education. Here are Minnesota’s 10 most expensive schools based on tuition and fees, according to state data.

News & Politics

Woman sentenced for role in theft of valuable dog from Maplewood home’s porch

card image
Greater Minnesota

Charges: Teen threatened to shoot Gustavus Adolphus student before stealing her car

Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN. Gustavus Adolphus College was hit by a tornado in 1998 destroying 2,000 trees and 80 percent of the windows on campus buildings. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ &#xef; cgonzalez@startribune.com &#xf1; March 26, 2018, 20 the anniversary of Tornado that hit Minnesota River Valley in March 1998 hitting St. Peter and Comfrey, a city of 40.