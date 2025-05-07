Can't go forward, can't go back: Afghan refugees stuck in Qatar wait for a way forward

WASHINGTON — Negina Khalili's family sold their house and possessions in Afghanistan and flew to a U.S. base in Qatar in January, preparing for the last step in emigrating to America. Thirteen days later, the Trump administration took office — and suspended the refugee program that would have let them in.
Now they are among a small group of Afghans who advocates say are waiting at a camp in Qatar for permission to one day come to America.
''If they send them back to Afghanistan," Khalili said, ''that will be a huge risk for my family."
When President Donald Trump returned to the White House, among the numerous immigration-related executive orders he signed was one suspending the country's refugee program. Thousands of people around the world suddenly found their path cut off — people who had been hoping to emigrate to America through a program that over decades has helped people fleeing war, persecution and strife to come to the United States.
Now they wait and hope.
For those waiting in Qatar, clarity fades
For a small group of Afghans in Qatar, it was especially jarring. They had traveled there before Trump took office, then found themselves stuck with little clarity on what would happen to them in the future, advocates and sources familiar with the situation say.
Shawn VanDiver, the head of #AfghanEvac, an advocacy group that works to help Afghans who offered assistance during America's two-decade-long war in Afghanistan emigrate to America, said about 1,200 Afghan refugees are at the base in Qatar. That figure was confirmed by a State Department official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.