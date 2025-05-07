Can't go forward, can't go back: Afghan refugees stuck in Qatar wait for a way forward

She opened her own law firm and helped abused women get divorces. After the Taliban retook control, she and her family went into hiding, and she was referred to the refugee program two years ago. Around that time, the Taliban had been going around to her father's house, trying to find her and saying: ''Your daughter helped our wives leave us.'' Saliha gave only her first name out of concern for her safety if she and her family were to return to Afghanistan.