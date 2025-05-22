Here's what we know about the DC shooting where 2 staff members of the Israeli embassy were killed

WASHINGTON — Two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were fatally shot Wednesday evening while leaving an event at a Jewish museum, and the suspect yelled, ''Free, free Palestine'' after he was arrested, police said.
The attack was seen by officials in Israel and the U.S. as the latest in a growing wave of antisemitism as Israel ramps up its offensive in the Gaza Strip, and as food security experts have warned that Gaza risks falling into famine unless Israel's blockade ends.
Here's what we know:
What happened?
The two victims, a man and a woman, were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday when the suspect approached a group of four people and opened fire, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference.
The suspect was observed pacing outside the museum before the shooting, walked into the museum after the shooting and was detained by event security, Smith said.
When he was taken into custody, the suspect began chanting, ''Free, free Palestine,'' Smith said. She said law enforcement did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the community.
Who is the suspect?