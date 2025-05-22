Nation

AP PHOTOS: 2 staff members of Israeli embassy killed in shooting near Jewish museum in DC

The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 6:35AM

WASHINGTON — Two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were shot and killed Wednesday evening while leaving an event at a Jewish museum, and the suspect yelled, ''Free, free Palestine'' after he was arrested, police said.

The two victims, a man and a woman, were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the suspect approached a group of four people and opened fire, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference.

The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was observed pacing outside the museum before the shooting, walked into the museum after the shooting and was detained by event security, Smith said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

