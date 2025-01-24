Brown: I grew up in a Minnesota bog the size of New York City; I didn’t know it was special.

Meanwhile, my oldest son was born with an innate fascination for the natural world. Instead of video games and social media, he took to the woods. I joined him at times as we built a shared interest in birds. Soon enough, I became the stereotypical middle-aged birder. While home from college over winter break, he suggested we return to my old swamping grounds in the Sax-Zim Bog, this time with binoculars.