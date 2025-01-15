Brehm: Climate change didn’t cause the Los Angeles wildfires. Government incompetence did.

It breaks my heart to see the devastation the recent wildfires sweeping that area have wrought on a community that’s already been so badly beaten up these past few years with the out-of-control crime and population loss Los Angeles County has suffered from. The blazes have taken the lives of at least 25 people; have burned more than 36,000 acres, which is a greater geographical footprint than all of Miami, and have engulfed an estimated 12,000 homes and businesses, causing more than 200,000 residents to be displaced. It is a tragedy of truly historic proportions, and its impact will be felt by Californians and its politics for years to come. People there don’t deserve to have to live this way, and I suspect they may start to vote differently so they won’t.