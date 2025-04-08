Bobby Joe Champion and the case for blind RFPs

This brand of insider favoritism isn’t a bug in the system — it is the system. Local and state elected officials casually funnel grants to “trusted partners” while sidestepping any meaningful vetting or accountability. In 2023, Champion, wielding his gavel as Senate president, rammed through a bill showering $3 million on 21 Days of Peace, a violence prevention nonprofit led by the Rev. Jerry McAfee, his client in court cases just months prior. No disclosure, just a blank check with public funds. Fast-forward to last month: Champion’s at it again, pushing another $1 million for the same group, sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with McAfee at a committee hearing, still mum about their past. His defense? I did it pro bono, so no conflict.