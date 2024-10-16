Bloomberg Philanthropies launches its largest Mayors Challenge ever to inspire city leaders globally

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says that through the Bloomberg Cities program, she has already informally learned about municipal tree-planting programs in Freetown, Sierra Leone, and how Rochester, New York, was able to get more women hired in construction – two issues that are important in her city. And Gallego has happily shared with numerous cities how she started Phoenix's ''mobile career units'' program, which travels to areas where people have challenges with transportation to inform them about job opportunities and offer interviews. That program was also a Mayors Challenge award winner.