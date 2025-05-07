Asian shares get a lift from plans for China-US trade talks, Beijing stimulus moves

Shares advanced Wednesday in Asia after the U.S. and China said they are planning trade talks in Switzerland later this week.
Hong Kong's benchmark briefly jumped more than 2% after officials in Beijing rolled out interest rate cuts and other moves to help support the Chinese economy and markets.
U.S. futures and oil prices also rose.
But the market reaction to both developments was relatively restrained. Investors are also waiting for the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, which wraps up later Wednesday. Virtually no one expects the central bank to change its main interest rate, even though Trump has been advocating for cuts.
In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 edged 0.1% higher to 36,835.00.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 0.4% by midafternoon, at 22,745.04. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.4% to 3,330.08.
The trade talks may account for the decision to announce the economic rescue package, Lynne Song of ING Economics said in a report.
''This way, the easing won't be seen as a knee-jerk reaction to tariffs. Policymakers are likely now privy to some of the early data on how the economy is being impacted by the tariff shock,'' Song said.