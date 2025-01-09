7 decadent food deals for champagne tastes but beer budgets

In France, the eating style is quality over quantity, and this Uptown French bistro features a happy hour menu with first-class noshes on the cheap. What’s more ooh la la than oysters with sparkles? The combo is available Mon.-Fri. from 2-5 p.m., when a dozen oysters work as slurpy small bites while a bottle of bubbly is popped open ($42). It’s ideal for a party of two or four (if a bottle is too much, like it was for our two-person crew, you can cork the rest to take home). While you’re at happy hour, we also recommend the indulgent pâté with baguette slices, mussels and/or skinny pommes frites to further your French tendencies ($6-$8). Drink specials include house wines, rail cocktails and select beer. It’s also great that the specials are available in both the bar area and main dining room.