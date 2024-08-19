Authoritarianism can’t happen here. Or can it?

A filmmaker and camera crew flew to Minnesota in June to interview me about threats to liberal democracy. His previous documentary about Dr. Charlie Clements — a U.S. fighter pilot who refused bombing missions in Vietnam, became a pacifist doctor and worked with war-ravaged Salvadorans — won an Academy Award. I’m not the subject of his new documentary, but he was interested in a book I’d published in 1992 explaining how and why after World War II the U.S. supported authoritarian national security states in Latin America and much of the so-called Third World. He thought I could shed light on present-day threats to our democracy, including the rise of authoritarianism — strict obedience to authority at the expense of personal liberty, and autocracy — the emergence of a leader wielding nearly absolute power. I described characteristics of national security states and reflected on their relevance for today.