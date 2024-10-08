AP Elections Top 25: The people, places, races, dates and things to know about Election Day

On an Aleutian island closer to the Russian border than mainland Alaska and more than 4,000 miles from the White House, the question isn't who wins on Election Day. It's who will be the very last American to vote. ''People have a little bit of fun on that day, because, I mean, realistically everybody knows the election's decided way before we're closed,'' said Layton Lockett, the city manager in Adak, Alaska. The country's last polling place to close is the only one still open from midnight ET to 1 a.m., when things wrap up on the island and former World War II military base. The honor of being the last voter was Mary Nelson's in 2012, when the community of a few hundred people did away with early voting in favor of casting ballots in person. She was a poll worker that Election Day, too, meaning her historic moment was short-lived. ''When I opened the curtain to come back out, the city manager took my picture … and they were waiting for us in Nome to call with our vote count,'' she said.